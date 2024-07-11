Dock Spiders Win High-Scoring Affair in Game One Against Lakeshore, 13-11

July 11, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Drew Prosek of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Drew Prosek of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

MEQUON, WI - A two-run ninth inning propelled the Dock Spiders to a 13-11 victory on Thursday in game one of a doubleheader at Kapco Park in Mequon over Lakeshore. The win improved the Dock Spiders' record to 16-26 overall and 3-6 in the second half.

Lakeshore started the scoring in the second inning with two RBI singles, the first from Gene Trujillo (New Mexico) and the second from AJ Garcia (Michigan), both scoring a run and making the score 2-0.

In the fourth inning, the Dock Spiders took their first lead by scoring seven runs, highlighted by a two-run home run from Parker Knoll (Lawrence) to left field, his seventh of the season and a team lead, and a two-run RBI from Caden Shapiro (Princeton). In the inning, the Dock Spiders brought 12 batters to the plate and tallied six hits to take a 7-2 lead.

The Dock Spiders extended their lead in the fifth inning with a two-out triple to the left field corner from Connor Conney (Holy Cross), which brought in Drew Prosek (Gulf Coast State) and Cade Sikoski (Fairmont State), making the score 9-2.

Lakeshore got two runs back in the bottom of the fifth inning with an RBI single from Vidal Colon (Illinois at Chicago) and an RBI groundout, making the score 9-4. Fond du Lac added another run in the seventh inning to take a 10-4 lead.

Lakeshore climbed back in the seventh inning, bringing eleven batters to the plate and scoring six runs in an inning that consisted of three walks, three hit-by-pitches, two singles, and two wild pitches. A single by Connor Hennings (Iowa) brought home a run and tied the game at 10.

In the eighth inning, the Dock Spiders took the lead back after two singles to start the inning. With Tyler Nieses (Georgia Tech) at third base, a balk was assessed on RHP Adam Switalski (Lipscomb), bringing in Nieses and giving the Dock Spiders an 11-10 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Lakeshore answered back with a single from Jack Halloran (Emory) that scored a run and tied the game at 11.

In the ninth inning, after getting the first two batters aboard with walks, a stolen base advanced Caden Shapiro (Princeton) to third base and Drew Prosek to second base. A sac fly to center field from Parker Knoll brought in Shapiro, giving the Dock Spiders a 12-11 lead. Two batters later, a flyout to center brought home another run, extending the Dock Spiders' lead to 13-11.

In the bottom of the ninth, Lakeshore got a man aboard but wasn't able to get any runs across, as the Dock Spiders captured a 13-11 victory.

Game two with Lakeshore is set for 6:35 on Thursday evening.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.