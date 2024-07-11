Chucks Float 14 Runs on Rafters
July 11, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Wausau Woodchucks News Release
The Chucks and Rafters completed four straight games against each other today, with the Chucks coming out on top 14-6 in Game Two of the double header at Witter Field. The Chucks sweep the Rafters in back-to-back series after putting up a total of 50 runs in that stretch.
Travis Lutz (Bradley U) made his first appearance of 2024, as the right hander played for the Chucks last season as well. His first two innings were scoreless, and he found three K's.
The Chucks offense would give Lutz the lead in the 4th inning by crossing two runs. Vance Sheahan (U of South Carolina Upstate) and Bryce Hubbard (Georgia) both had doubles. Sheahan and Edian Espinal (UCF) both scored runs and the Chucks led 2-0.
The Chucks would score again in the very next inning, as Jake Berkland (Mankato St.) came around on a bases loaded walk. Hayden Christiansen broke it open with a two-out two RBI single. He would score on a wild pitch and the Chucks led 6-0.
The inning continued as Brady Jurgella (Mankato St.) batted home Luke Pemberton (Pepperdine) and Jonah St. Antoine (U of Pittsburg) with a single up the middle. Two walks followed by singles by Espinal and Hubbard brought home Berkland, who led off the inning, and Jurgella. It's the second nine run 5th inning of the day, as the Chucks did the same in game one. The Chucks allowed one in the bottom half and led 11-1 after five.
Garrett Brogdon (Simpson U) would come in to pitch the 6th inning after Jett Slepak (UCF) went two IP with two K's. The middle infield went 5-4-3 to complete an inning-ending double-play.
The 7th inning saw two more Chucks runs, as Berkland and Espinal each scored for the third time on another Hayden Christiansen two RBI single. The hit was Christiansen's second as he found his third and fourth RBI. Chucks led 13-1 in the 7th.
The Chucks allowed three in the bottom of the 7th but stole one right back as Sheahan batted home Pemberton to make it a 14-4 ball game.
The Chucks allowed two more runs in the 8th and had a 14-6 lead heading to the final half inning. Garrett Lott (Bossier Parish Comm. College) came into a non-save opportunity. The game ender came on a double play where Espinal tagged the runner then gunned it to first to close the door.
The Chucks will play another double-header tomorrow, with two seven inning games in Fond Du Lac. They'll then play two more in Green Bay before returning home on Monday, July 15 for 715 night! Enjoy $7.15 seats in section 207 to celebrate the state's best area code!
