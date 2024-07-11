Kenosha's Dominant 14-3 Win Caps off Doubleheader Split with Kokomo

KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish split their doubleheader against the Kokomo Jackrabbits at Historic Simmons Field.

For the third straight game against the Fish, Kokomo's offense manufactured first-inning runs. With runners at second and third with one out, Aidan Mcaskie's groundout to first drove in the first run. JJ Dutton would come home the next at-bat after a Kenosha fielding error, making it 2-0.

The Kingfish responded in the second by putting runners on first and third with one out. A balk by Kokomo starter Brennan Cohen brought home Nate Mieszkowski to cut the lead down to one.

Kenosha starter Trey Baker ended his day with a strikeout in the third, finishing with four total.

The middle three innings saw dominance of both teams' pitchers while allowing just one combined hit. Kenosha's Connor Trepanier struck out four over this timespan. Kokomo's Brennan Cohen fanned only one but stranded four runners.

The Jackrabbits added some late insurance after Aidan Mcaskie scored on a balk in the eighth. They put this game away in the ninth after Mcaskie drilled a three-run homer to right. Kielan Lamarr's RBI walk capped off Kokomo's 7-1 win in Game One.

