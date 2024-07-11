Rox Finish Series Win Against Bismarck With 6-2 Loss

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (25-18) dropped their series finale to the Bismarck Larks (22-24) by a 6-2 score on Thursday, July 11th. The Rox still finished with a four-game series victory and are off to a 7-3 start in second-half play.

Making his seventh start of the season, Piercen McElyea (Tarleton State University) gave the Rox six innings on the mound. The right-hander racked up a season-high eight strikeouts with no walks and now has 22 punchouts in two career outings against Bismarck. Kevin Figueredo (Ave Maria University) and Candon Dahle (Brigham Young University) handled the bullpen innings, scattering one run across three frames.

At the plate, St. Cloud scored in the fifth and eighth innings. Jackson Beaman (University of Iowa) came home from first base on a wild pitch and throwing error to start the Rox scoring. The other run resulted from a Sawyer Smith (University of Kansas) double to the wall in center field. Both Smith, who also stole a base, and Ben Higdon (University of Southern Mississippi) produced two-hit games.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Sawyer Smith!

The Rox will begin a five-game road trip with a doubleheader against the Willmar Stingers on Friday, July 12th. Both games will span seven innings, with game one starting at 5:05 p.m. and game two starting approximately 30 minutes after the first game's conclusion. St. Cloud will play in Willmar again on Saturday before visiting Minot for two games and opening a six-game homestand on Tuesday, July 16th. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com!

