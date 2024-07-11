Express Fall to Duluth in Game 1 of the Doubleheader

Eau Claire, WI - In the first game of the doubleheader, the Eau Claire Express took the Duluth Huskies to extra innings, but would fall in defeat by a final score of 11-7.

This was a very back and forth contest, with a total of six different ties and lead changes throughout the mid day contest. The Huskies jumped out to an early 4-0 lead, but the Express would begin to battle back in the bottom of the third, when Brady Blake (Kansas) scored on a wild pitch. The Express would tie the game at four in the bottom half of the fourth, when Gabe Richardson (Minnesota- Duluth) scored on a wild pitch, and Brady Reynolds hit a two-RBI single to tie the game at four.

The Trains would remain tied in the middle frames, but it would be the player of the game, Ragan Pinnow, (Augustana) who hit a two-run home run to push the Express ahead 7-5 heading into the eighth. This game would head into extra innings tied at seven, but Eau Claire would ultimately drop this one, after allowing four runs in the top of the 10th inning to seal it for Duluth.

Cole Selvig (Minnesota) got the start for the Express, pitching five innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits, while striking out five and walking two batters. Caden Kratz (Western Illinois) picked up the win for the Huskies (2-0), while Easton Pratt (Mankato) took the loss for Eau Claire.

The Express look to get back on track split the doubleheader later tonight. First pitch is set for 6:35pm CT back at Carson Park.

