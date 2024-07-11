Granados Shines in First Start, Rochester Falls 5-4
July 11, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
Game two of Thursday's doubleheader did not go the Honkers way as they lost to La Crosse 5-4.
In the bottom of the first, Augusto Mungarietta led off with a solo home run to left, his third of the year. Rochester added one more in the third courtesy of Andrew Cain's RBI single.
Josiah Granados started his first game of the year and went six innings. He did not allow a run through the first five, then allowed three unearned runs in the sixth. He struck out six hitters.
Behind 5-2, the Honkers drew closer in the seventh with two runs, thanks in part to Dean Carpentier's sacrifice fly.
However, Rochester couldn't find the equalizer and lost 5-4. They are back at home tomorrow against Waterloo at 6:35.
