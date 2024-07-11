Chucks Win Slugfest against Rafters

July 11, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Chucks won game one of the doubleheader, 12-6. The game saw five home runs combined across both teams.

Grant Siegel (UCF) made his seventh start of the season, pitching 5.0, striking out five, and allowing just 4 runs. Siegel picked up his third win, bringing his overall record to 3-1.

The game was largely quiet for the Chucks in the beginning. They scored just two runs through four innings. Colin Bruggemann found his third home run of the season, a solo near the video board to make the score 2-4.

The Chucks fired up the bats in the top of the fifth, scoring nine runs. Bruggemann earned two more RBI with a single that scored Isaac Webb (Corpus Christi) and Edian Espinal (Chipola), which let the Chucks tie the game, 4-4. Austin Dearing (Florida International) got the Chucks the lead after belting out a tough single, which let Max Galvin (Miami) score to make things 5-4.

The Chucks would not stop there. After a sac-fly by Logan Kreske (Wichita State) brought the lead to 6-4, the Chucks loaded the bases. On his second plate appearance of the inning, Isaac Webb launched his third home run of the season, a grand slam that put the Chucks well out in front at 11-4. It is just the second grand slam of the season for the Woodchucks, and the first at an opponent's ballpark.

The Chucks would then be kept scoreless until the top of the eighth when Max Galvin blasted his sixth home run of the season to increase the lead to 12-6. Galvin now leads the Chucks in home runs. Carsen Plumadore (Georgia Southwestern) took over in the seventh, pitching two scoreless innings and striking out three. Jorge Decardenas (Charlotte) was given the nod to close out the game in the ninth. Decardenas shut the door, and the Woodchucks picked up the win, 12-6.

The Chucks stay in Rapids to play game two of the double-header, before traveling tomorrow to play another double-header in Fond du Lac. The Chucks will be back at Athletic Park on Monday, July 15th to play the Green Bay Rockers. It is 715 day, celebrate the best area code at the ballpark, and get your Bleacher Section 207 tickets for just $7.15! First pitch is at 6:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.