Dock Spiders Fall Short In Game Two To Lakeshore, 5-2
July 11, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
MEQUON, WI - A five-run fourth inning lifted Lakeshore over the Dock Spiders on Thursday night at Kapco Park in Mequon, ending in a 5-2 defeat. With the loss, the Dock Spiders moved to 16-27 overall and 3-7 in the second half.
With two outs and no one on in the fourth inning, a single by Dominic Kibler (Kent State) and a double by Mason Schwalbach (Kansas State) brought Vidal Colon (Illinois at Chicago) to bat. Colon hit an inside-the-park home run to deep center field, clearing the bases and making the score 3-0. The next batter, Billy Scaldeferri (Grand Canyon), singled, bringing Connor Hennings (Iowa) to bat. Hennings homered on the pitch he saw to center field, making the score 5-0.
Right-handed pitcher Brandon Brust (Lawrence), who started the game, went two more innings after giving up the five runs. Brust completed 6.0 innings in his first start of the season, allowing seven hits, five runs, no walks, and striking out three.
The Dock Spiders got on the board in the seventh inning with a two-out double to center field from Drew Barragan (Embry-Riddle) that scored two runs and made the score 5-2.
In the eighth inning, the Dock Spiders got a runner in scoring position but weren't able to do any damage. In the ninth, Fond du Lac went down in order, falling by a final score of 5-2.
The Dock Spiders return home on Friday for the next six games, starting with a doubleheader against Wausau, with the first pitch of game one at 5:05 PM and game two to follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. The first 500 fans on Friday will receive a 2023 Draft Class Card Set Giveaway presented by Real Sportscards. Additionally, stick around after the game for post-game fireworks presented by LEB Insurance Group.
Images from this story
|
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Drew Barragan at bat
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 11, 2024
- Dock Spiders Fall Short In Game Two To Lakeshore, 5-2 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Stingers Dominate on Sojka's Record-Breaking Night - Willmar Stingers
- Granados Shines in First Start, Rochester Falls 5-4 - Rochester Honkers
- Rox Finish Series Win Against Bismarck With 6-2 Loss - St. Cloud Rox
- Chucks Float 14 Runs on Rafters - Wausau Woodchucks
- Kenosha's Dominant 14-3 Win Caps off Doubleheader Split with Kokomo - Kenosha Kingfish
- Spitters Take Series and Move into First Place - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Express Shut Out, Swept By Duluth - Eau Claire Express
- Express Fall to Duluth in Game 1 of the Doubleheader - Eau Claire Express
- Dock Spiders Win High-Scoring Affair in Game One Against Lakeshore, 13-11 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Blake Grimmer Ninth Inning Single Pushes Growlers Past Battle Jacks - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Big Inning Drains Rafters in First Game of Doubleheader against Wausau - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Chinooks' Rally Falls Short in Game 1 of DH against Dock Spiders - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Mungarrieta Homers Twice, Honkers Win 12-7 - Rochester Honkers
- Chucks Win Slugfest against Rafters - Wausau Woodchucks
- Bucks to Hold Baseball Camp on July 20 Presented by Peoples Community Health Clinic - Waterloo Bucks
- Growlers Walk-off Night Cap of Doubleheader - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Madison Mallards Walk-off Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in Thrilling Finish - Madison Mallards
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Stories
- Dock Spiders Fall Short In Game Two To Lakeshore, 5-2
- Dock Spiders Win High-Scoring Affair in Game One Against Lakeshore, 13-11
- Dock Spiders Drop Nailbiter to Madison, 6-5
- Late Rally Falls Short For Dock Spiders Against Madison, 6-4
- Back-to-Back Home Runs Lift Dock Spiders to 6-4 Victory Over Green Bay