Dock Spiders Fall Short In Game Two To Lakeshore, 5-2

July 11, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Drew Barragan at bat

MEQUON, WI - A five-run fourth inning lifted Lakeshore over the Dock Spiders on Thursday night at Kapco Park in Mequon, ending in a 5-2 defeat. With the loss, the Dock Spiders moved to 16-27 overall and 3-7 in the second half.

With two outs and no one on in the fourth inning, a single by Dominic Kibler (Kent State) and a double by Mason Schwalbach (Kansas State) brought Vidal Colon (Illinois at Chicago) to bat. Colon hit an inside-the-park home run to deep center field, clearing the bases and making the score 3-0. The next batter, Billy Scaldeferri (Grand Canyon), singled, bringing Connor Hennings (Iowa) to bat. Hennings homered on the pitch he saw to center field, making the score 5-0.

Right-handed pitcher Brandon Brust (Lawrence), who started the game, went two more innings after giving up the five runs. Brust completed 6.0 innings in his first start of the season, allowing seven hits, five runs, no walks, and striking out three.

The Dock Spiders got on the board in the seventh inning with a two-out double to center field from Drew Barragan (Embry-Riddle) that scored two runs and made the score 5-2.

In the eighth inning, the Dock Spiders got a runner in scoring position but weren't able to do any damage. In the ninth, Fond du Lac went down in order, falling by a final score of 5-2.

The Dock Spiders return home on Friday for the next six games, starting with a doubleheader against Wausau, with the first pitch of game one at 5:05 PM and game two to follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. The first 500 fans on Friday will receive a 2023 Draft Class Card Set Giveaway presented by Real Sportscards. Additionally, stick around after the game for post-game fireworks presented by LEB Insurance Group.

