Spitters Take Series and Move into First Place

July 11, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win game four of the four game series against the Royal Oak Leprechauns, 7-1 in front of a crowd of 3,341 fans.

The Pit Spitters offense put on a clinic at the plate tonight beginning in the bottom of the second inning, Vahn Lackey singled, Brett Denby walked, and Trent Reed singled to load the bases. Carter Hain grounded into a fielder's choice, scoring Lackey to give the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead. Gavin Bailus grounded into another fielder's choice to score Denby and extend the Pit Spitters lead to 2-0. In the bottom of the third inning the Pit Spitters loaded the bases. Aaron Piasecki singled to right, followed up with back-to-back walks from Daniel Jackson and Lackey. Denby singled to left field which plated two runs to further extend the Pit Spitters lead to 4-0. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Jt Sokolove walked and Ethan Guerra singled. Daniel Jackson doubled to center field, clearing the bases to make it 6-0, Pit Spitters. Sokolove and Piasecki walked to start the bottom of the sixth inning. Jackson came through once again with a single to left field scoring Sokolove to make it 7-0. With two outs in the top of the eighth inning, Oliver Service singled to center and then scored on a single to center hit by Ryan Tyranski to give the game its final score of 7-1.

The Pit Spitters improve to 8-3 in the second half and to 25-21 overall, while the Leprechauns drop to 6-5 in the second half and to 24-22 overall. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Jake Brown threw six and two thirds' innings of scoreless ball giving up three hits, three walks, and striking out five. Kellen Roberts threw an inning and a third of scoreless ball giving up two hits, a walk, and striking out one. Josh Klug finished the game throwing an inning of scoreless ball giving walking two and striking out two.

The Pit Spitters will travel to Kokomo tomorrow for the start of a two-game road trip. First pitch is tonight at 7:05 p.m. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

