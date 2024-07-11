Blake Grimmer Ninth Inning Single Pushes Growlers Past Battle Jacks

Kalamazoo, Mich. - On Thursday afternoon, the Kalamazoo Growlers (23-21, 5-4) won its second straight one-run game, winning 5-4 over the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (22-23, 3-6).

With four games in under 48 hours, the Growlers carried over last night's late-inning momentum. On the very first pitch of the game, Virginia freshman Eric Becker shot a double into right-center field. Three straight singles later off of Adrian Rubio and the Growlers found themselves up a pair before an out was recorded.

Both offenses slowed for the next four frames as Growlers starter Adam Berghorst would leave six Battle Jacks stranded across five scoreless innings. In the top of the fourth, Antonio Perrotta added to the K-Zoo lead smacking a solo home run to right field.

Battle Creek finally answered in the bottom of the sixth. With two out and a runner on, Battle Creek put together five straight singles, chasing Berghorst out of the game and taking a one-run lead.

After a scoreless seventh, the Growlers tied it up in the eighth. After a single by Trey Wells, a Korbin Griffin double had two in scoring position with one out. On a chopper to short, Trey Wells evened the game at four sliding home. A low throw though by Battle Creek's Ben Fierenzi couldn't be dug out and the Growlers had runners on the corners with still just one out. A double play by the next batter ended the inning.

After a scoreless bottom of the eighth, the Growlers rallied with two outs in the ninth. A pair of walks by Eric Becker and Gabe Springer set up an RBI flair single to left field by Blake Grimmer to put the Growlers ahead for good.

A 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth by Aaron Robertson secured him his first win of the year.

The Growlers and Battle Jacks are back in action at 6:35 p.m. ET for game two of the doubleheader at MCCU Field. Kalamazoo's Liam O'Brien and Battle Creek's Cameron Haviland toe the rubber.

