Express Shut Out, Swept By Duluth

July 11, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Eau Claire, WI - On the second game of a hot and humid doubleheader, the Eau Claire Express. were shutout by the Duluth Huskies by a final score of 4-0.

This game was filled with odd calls and random stoppages, as the game was delayed a couple of minutes due to Duluth's starting pitcher Jackson Smith (Central Michigan) was signaled to remove his shooter sleeve from his arm before he could begin his start. The game remained scoreless through the first two innings, and would be delayed once again as Duluth manager Marcus Pointer requested a substance check on Eau Claire starter Ryan Speshyock (Stanford), who was quickly cleared. Duluth would jump ahead 2-0 after three innings of play.

Heading into the top of the fifth inning is where the madness ensued, when Husky batter Josh Duarte (Georgetown) would lose his bat on a swing that would go flying into the third base side grandstands. It would be a ten-minute standoff between the fans, the Duluth players, and the umpires, but the bat would finally be returned to play, even though Duarte finished his at bat with a different bat. That was not the end of the chaos, as the following half inning Reggie Bussey (Ohio State) would be ejected from the game after heading to first base on a hit by pitch. He would be replaced by Colton Wemhoff (Kansas).

The Express offense was kept in check for the remainder of this contest, only tallying two hits by Brigs Richartz (St. Thomas) and Gabe Richardson (Minnesota- Duluth). The Trains were given seven free bases but would not be able to push across a single run.

Ryan Speshyock got the start for Eau Claire, pitching five innings, allowing three runs on four hits, while striking out eight batters, taking the loss (1-1). Jackson Smith (Georgetown) recieved the win (3-1), and there was no save situation in tonights contest.

The Express hit the road tomorrow, looking to get back on track against the Duluth Huskies. First pitch is set for 6:35pm CT at Wade Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.