Stingers Come Up Short Against Minot In First Game Of Series

July 9, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







WILLMAR, MN - The Stingers returned home on Tuesday night and dropped the first home game of the second half by a score of 6-2 to the Minot Hot Tots.

Minot got on the board right away, tallying 5 runs in the first, thanks to some timely hitting.

After the first, starter Aidan Gonzalez (San Diego) got into a groove, giving the Stingers six innings and striking out ten.

But unfortunately the offense never picked him up, as they were stifled by the Hot Tots pitching staff.

The first run came in the 5th, as Jack Spanier (Minnesota), legged out an infield single and then used his speed around the base paths to capitalize on a couple of Minot errors.

After a Hot Tot run in the 6th, Willmar added on another in the 8th on a 2-out RBI single from Colin Hynek (Georgia State).

Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Ian Segna (Concordia-St Paul), threw a scoreless top of the 9th with two strikeouts to give his offense a chance.

But it was too little, too late, as the Hot Tots were able to slam the door for the 6-2 win.

The same two teams square off in a doubleheader tomorrow, with game one at 12:05 pm and game two set for 6:35 pm.

For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com. The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.