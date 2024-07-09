Late Rally Falls Short For Dock Spiders Against Madison, 6-4

July 9, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Amar Tsengeg in action

FOND DU LAC, WI - A late ninth-inning rally for the Dock Spiders fell short against Madison on Tuesday at Herr-Baker Field, ending in a 6-4 loss. The defeat dropped the Dock Spiders to 15-25 on the season and 2-5 in the second half.

Madison started the scoring in the first inning with a single from Cal Fisher (Florida State) that brought in two runs, making the score 2-0.

The Mallards extended their lead with back-to-back singles with two outs, the second from Frankie Carney (California Irvine), which scored Will Verling (Louisville) and made the score 3-0. The hit ended starter RHP Amar Tsengeg's outing; he went 5.2 innings, allowing nine hits, three runs, and striking out three.

The Dock Spiders got on the scoreboard in the seventh inning with a solo home run to left field by Aiden Jolley (Georgia Tech), making the score 3-1.

In the eighth inning, Madison added to their lead after loading the bases to start the inning. A single from Cal Fisher brought in two runs, making the score 5-1. Three batters later, a double by Davis Hamilton (North Dakota State) brought home another run, extending the lead to 6-1.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Dock Spiders left the bases loaded with a strikeout, closing the threat and keeping the score at 6-1.

In the ninth, the Dock Spiders got the first three batters on with three walks. The next batter, Donavan Canterberry (Xavier) was hit by a pitch, bringing in a run and making the score 6-2. RHP Holden Harris (Texas Christian) then came in and got two strikeouts, leading to Parker Knoll (Lawrence), who singled into center, bringing home two runs and bringing the tying run to bat. A walk to Tyler Neises (Georgia Tech) set the stage for Aiden Jolley (Georgia Tech) with the bases loaded. However, Harris was able to strike out Jolley, ending the Dock Spiders' threat and securing the 6-4 victory for Madison.

The Dock Spiders head to Madison on Wednesday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

