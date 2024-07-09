Late Rally Falls Short For Dock Spiders Against Madison, 6-4
July 9, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
FOND DU LAC, WI - A late ninth-inning rally for the Dock Spiders fell short against Madison on Tuesday at Herr-Baker Field, ending in a 6-4 loss. The defeat dropped the Dock Spiders to 15-25 on the season and 2-5 in the second half.
Madison started the scoring in the first inning with a single from Cal Fisher (Florida State) that brought in two runs, making the score 2-0.
The Mallards extended their lead with back-to-back singles with two outs, the second from Frankie Carney (California Irvine), which scored Will Verling (Louisville) and made the score 3-0. The hit ended starter RHP Amar Tsengeg's outing; he went 5.2 innings, allowing nine hits, three runs, and striking out three.
The Dock Spiders got on the scoreboard in the seventh inning with a solo home run to left field by Aiden Jolley (Georgia Tech), making the score 3-1.
In the eighth inning, Madison added to their lead after loading the bases to start the inning. A single from Cal Fisher brought in two runs, making the score 5-1. Three batters later, a double by Davis Hamilton (North Dakota State) brought home another run, extending the lead to 6-1.
In the bottom of the eighth, the Dock Spiders left the bases loaded with a strikeout, closing the threat and keeping the score at 6-1.
In the ninth, the Dock Spiders got the first three batters on with three walks. The next batter, Donavan Canterberry (Xavier) was hit by a pitch, bringing in a run and making the score 6-2. RHP Holden Harris (Texas Christian) then came in and got two strikeouts, leading to Parker Knoll (Lawrence), who singled into center, bringing home two runs and bringing the tying run to bat. A walk to Tyler Neises (Georgia Tech) set the stage for Aiden Jolley (Georgia Tech) with the bases loaded. However, Harris was able to strike out Jolley, ending the Dock Spiders' threat and securing the 6-4 victory for Madison.
The Dock Spiders head to Madison on Wednesday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Amar Tsengeg in action
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 9, 2024
- Madison Mallards Hold On to Defeat Fond du Lac Dock Spiders for Third Straight Win - Madison Mallards
- Late Rally Falls Short For Dock Spiders Against Madison, 6-4 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rockers Lose In Game One Of Two Against The Rafters - Green Bay Rockers
- MoonDogs Get Two Huge Wins on the Road on the First Day out West - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rox Use Another Multi-Home Run Game to Best Bismarck - St. Cloud Rox
- Express Derailed Late, Drop Game 1 to Rochester - Eau Claire Express
- Loggers Defeat Duluth 14-9, Securing First Win of Second Half - La Crosse Loggers
- Spitters Take Pivotal Game One Matchup Against Leprechauns - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Stingers Come Up Short Against Minot In First Game Of Series - Willmar Stingers
- Kingfish Fall 9-2 To Battle Creek - Kenosha Kingfish
- Kingfish Fall 9-2 to Battle Creek - Kenosha Kingfish
- Growlers and Chinooks Series Opener Postponed - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Kingfish Swept by Mallards to Fall to 1-5 - Kenosha Kingfish
- Built on Community: A Tribute to Our Host Families - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockers Aim to End Homestand on a High Note against the Rafters - Green Bay Rockers
- Growlers Fall in Rain out to Leprechauns - Kalamazoo Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Stories
- Late Rally Falls Short For Dock Spiders Against Madison, 6-4
- Back-to-Back Home Runs Lift Dock Spiders to 6-4 Victory Over Green Bay
- Dock Spiders Drop Series Opener to Green Bay, 11-2
- Stellar Performance by Justin Doyle Leads Dock Spiders to 4-1 Win Over Wausau
- Dock Spiders Fall Short in Series Opener to Wausau, 10-3