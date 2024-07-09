Rockers Aim to End Homestand on a High Note against the Rafters

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (1-5) play host to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (3-3) tonight at 6:35 p.m. This is the seventh matchup of the summer between the two teams, with Green Bay leading the season series 4-2.

Both the Rockers and the Rafters are looking to bounce back from losses last night. Wisconsin Rapids was crushed 20-3 by Wausau while Green Bay dropped a close-contest 6-4 against Fond du Lac.

In that loss to the Dock Spiders, the Rockers put up a solid defensive performance. Caleb Ruter (Colorado Mesa) made his first start of the summer for Green Bay, striking out four batters in as many innings while only giving up three runs.

Neither team scored for the final four innings, and a big part in that was Henry Chabot (Chapman). The Rockers' strikeout leader fanned a pair of Dock Spiders over his three innings of relief work. In that stint, Chabot only allowed two hits.

Green Bay sets out to maintain its pitching success from yesterday against Wisconsin Rapids tonight. To do so, the Rockers are starting Mikel Howell (Southern Arkansas) for the eighth time this year. On the campaign, the senior has 22 punch outs and just 12 walks across 27 innings pitched. Over his past two starts, Howell has struck out eight batters in eight innings - only ceding six runs in that time.

For Wisconsin Rapids, its pitching staff has given up the most home runs in the entire Northwoods League, which spells trouble against Green Bay. The Rockers are second league-wide in long-balls this summer.

Gates for tonight's matchup open at 5:30 p.m. and it's "Slide Into Sobriety Night" at the park. To celebrate the occasion, Sober Green Bay is presenting Rockers Puzzle Cubes to the first 500 fans that show up to Capital Credit Union Park.

Also upon gates opening, fans can sit back and enjoy live music from Cody James. He'll be performing from then through the end of the third inning.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

