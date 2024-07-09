Rockers Lose In Game One Of Two Against The Rafters

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (1-6) came up short against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (4-3) 10-4 tonight in a game that was much closer than the score would suggest. Green Bay and Wisconsin Rapids each had 10 hits in the contest.

The Rafters got out to an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning with the help of a two-RBI single off the bat of Jorge De Goti (Nova Southeastern). Then Wisconsin Rapids tacked on two more in the fourth inning thanks to a two-run homer from Chris Arroyo (Virginia).

Green Bay didn't go down without a fight, though. With a RBI-double from Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve) and RBI-single Cooper Kelly (Oral Roberts) in back-to-back at-bats, the Rockers poured on three runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Then in the sixth, Daalen Adderley (Loyola Marymount) brought Green Bay within just a single run on a sac-fly that scored Taylor Shultz (Flagler).

But even though they saw a 5-0 lead turn into a 5-4 lead, the Rafters bounced back and delivered a knockout punch in the top of the seventh. Wisconsin Rapids poured on five runs in the frame to pull away for good.

Every single Rocker in the batting order ended up with at least one hit tonight, paced by Luke Moeller (Grand Canyon), who had a single and double in four plate appearances. Green Bay sets out to continue that balance when they visit Wisconsin Rapids tomorrow at 6:35 p.m.

After tomorrow's matchup, the Rockers have their first day off since June 17 before they head back on the road to visit the Kenosha Kingfish on Friday. That will be the first of two meetings between Green Bay and Kenosha, with the second coming at Capital Credit Union on Saturday at 3:05 p.m.

For Saturday's tilt against the Kingfish, fans can join the Rockers to celebrate Polka Day at the park, which will include a variety of Polish themed food specials. Gates open at 2:00 p.m. for the game, and LIVEwire Polka will be playing from then through the end of the third inning.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

