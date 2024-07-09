Rockers Lose In Game One Of Two Against The Rafters
July 9, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Green Bay Rockers News Release
Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (1-6) came up short against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (4-3) 10-4 tonight in a game that was much closer than the score would suggest. Green Bay and Wisconsin Rapids each had 10 hits in the contest.
The Rafters got out to an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning with the help of a two-RBI single off the bat of Jorge De Goti (Nova Southeastern). Then Wisconsin Rapids tacked on two more in the fourth inning thanks to a two-run homer from Chris Arroyo (Virginia).
Green Bay didn't go down without a fight, though. With a RBI-double from Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve) and RBI-single Cooper Kelly (Oral Roberts) in back-to-back at-bats, the Rockers poured on three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Then in the sixth, Daalen Adderley (Loyola Marymount) brought Green Bay within just a single run on a sac-fly that scored Taylor Shultz (Flagler).
But even though they saw a 5-0 lead turn into a 5-4 lead, the Rafters bounced back and delivered a knockout punch in the top of the seventh. Wisconsin Rapids poured on five runs in the frame to pull away for good.
Every single Rocker in the batting order ended up with at least one hit tonight, paced by Luke Moeller (Grand Canyon), who had a single and double in four plate appearances. Green Bay sets out to continue that balance when they visit Wisconsin Rapids tomorrow at 6:35 p.m.
After tomorrow's matchup, the Rockers have their first day off since June 17 before they head back on the road to visit the Kenosha Kingfish on Friday. That will be the first of two meetings between Green Bay and Kenosha, with the second coming at Capital Credit Union on Saturday at 3:05 p.m.
For Saturday's tilt against the Kingfish, fans can join the Rockers to celebrate Polka Day at the park, which will include a variety of Polish themed food specials. Gates open at 2:00 p.m. for the game, and LIVEwire Polka will be playing from then through the end of the third inning.
Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.
Images from this story
|
Green Bay Rockers in action
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 9, 2024
- Madison Mallards Hold On to Defeat Fond du Lac Dock Spiders for Third Straight Win - Madison Mallards
- Late Rally Falls Short For Dock Spiders Against Madison, 6-4 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rockers Lose In Game One Of Two Against The Rafters - Green Bay Rockers
- MoonDogs Get Two Huge Wins on the Road on the First Day out West - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rox Use Another Multi-Home Run Game to Best Bismarck - St. Cloud Rox
- Express Derailed Late, Drop Game 1 to Rochester - Eau Claire Express
- Loggers Defeat Duluth 14-9, Securing First Win of Second Half - La Crosse Loggers
- Spitters Take Pivotal Game One Matchup Against Leprechauns - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Stingers Come Up Short Against Minot In First Game Of Series - Willmar Stingers
- Kingfish Fall 9-2 To Battle Creek - Kenosha Kingfish
- Kingfish Fall 9-2 to Battle Creek - Kenosha Kingfish
- Growlers and Chinooks Series Opener Postponed - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Kingfish Swept by Mallards to Fall to 1-5 - Kenosha Kingfish
- Built on Community: A Tribute to Our Host Families - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockers Aim to End Homestand on a High Note against the Rafters - Green Bay Rockers
- Growlers Fall in Rain out to Leprechauns - Kalamazoo Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Green Bay Rockers Stories
- Rockers Lose In Game One Of Two Against The Rafters
- Rockers Aim to End Homestand on a High Note against the Rafters
- Rockers Fall as Dock Spiders Even Series
- Rockers Set out to Sweep the Dock Spiders
- Rockers Overpower the Dock Spiders for First Win of Second Half