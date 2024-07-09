Built on Community: A Tribute to Our Host Families

Mequon, WI - Each summer, college baseball players from all over North America come to Mequon, Wisconsin for the opportunity to play for the Lakeshore Chinooks. It's a time for development but it comes with a price to pay. Playing 72 games in 76 days, often away from family.

A team built on the support of the Ozaukee County community, the Chinooks organization turns to the fans for added support directly in contact with a player, or four. Housing for Lakeshore's players is done through host families, community members who open up the extra space in their houses allowing players to spend the summer.

For one family, Arthur and Jean Libeau, parents of current Chinooks' reliever, Arthur Libeau, their home was built specifically for housing extra guests. It was built 10 years ago, and the Libeau's started hosting just one year later.

Aside from having the space, preparation begins for the families in early May as they get their houses, or "AirBnB's" ready for the incoming players.

Niswonger's, Julie and Joseph, call their home the "AirBnB" during the season setting it up for players as they come in for their stay, however long that may be. Each player is greeted with their favorite snacks, a basket of personal care items, and of course new bed sheets.

"We have to take the Christmas sheets off the bed. That's part of getting prepared," Julie Niswonger joked about preparation to begin summer.

Whether it's getting snacks, changing out sheets, or contacting a parent to understand the personality of a shy player, host families do all they can to make sure their homes are ready for players to enter, and feel comfortable right away.

"Just giving the kids solid support right away." Arthur Libeau said when asked what the priority is when transitioning into summer ball.

Joseph Niswonger spoke similarly to Arthur saying, "it's about making them feel welcome and at home, since they're not at home."

One thing ballplayers have relied on at the Libeau's house is the furry friends. Owners of two pups, Odie (pug) and Axel (german shepard), they are companions to the guys as soon as they walk in the door. Many hours have been spent playing fetch with the frisbee in the backyard to unwind from the demands of summer ball.

Replicating home and providing comfort is important when you're in a new area, under someone else's roof, but it's also important to explore new things.

As a cheese-loving state, one of the go to options is visiting the fair and having the guys try out cheese curds. Playing is the forefront of summer, but relaxation and enjoyment are important to staying healthy, and playing good baseball.

The opportunity to give back to the community, bring someone into your family and make them feel comfortable is what being a host family is all about.

With the fast pace of the season, finding time to bond can be difficult, but each family has their unique ways of making sure they build a family. For the Libeau's, its a home cooked meal on Sunday's where they all sit down together. The Niswonger's spend time on Culver's runs, teaching the players how to cook, and introducing them to new additions to the family.

Everyone of our host families are built on family, making the grueling season easier to manage by meeting the needs of players, however that looks.

The reward?

Building relationships, watching young men grow up, see their dream of being drafted become reality, and sharing your home with someone in need.

It's in the joy that fills their home when it's baseball season, and oftentimes can be seen in the sadness that follows a long season.

That includes the furry friends.

"It gets a lot quieter, there's more room in the driveway, I think the dogs are kinda like where's everybody? It's just an adjustment." Jean Libeau said about the end of the season.

Joseph Niswonger had similar feelings to Jean, "we're parents we get attached to them it's a little difficult with that, there's tears, but that reminds us it was a good experience."

Experience and memories.

Memories that for both Jean and Julie will not go without holding a physical place in their homes.

Julie's is a 'Wall of Fame', "It's in my office. So I can see them

everyday when I am working from home. They're all lined up."

For Jean, it's signed baseball's and bobbleheads, and maybe too many.

"All the balls signed by the players of that year are in a drawer. We have bobbleheads in bins, years and years of bobbleheads in bins, like we gotta stop with this."

What most see as a junk drawer holds 9 years and counting of memories.

For both families, the end is nowhere in sight. As long as the Chinooks' play at Moonlight Graham Field, and Mequon is a place they call home, college baseball players from all over the continent will find a home in at least two houses, welcomed by comforting faces and families.

Tonight, July 8th, we celebrated those who are a foundational part of the Lakeshore Chinooks', our host families, it's a small tribute to say a huge thank you. For all of our host families, thank you for your sacrifice each summer and welcoming these young men into your homes. To our coordinator Steve, thank you for your unwavering support and commitment each year.

If you or anyone you know is interested in becoming a host family visit our Host Family Program for extra information!

Article written by Sam Marchant.

