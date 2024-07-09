Growlers and Chinooks Series Opener Postponed
July 9, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
Kalamazoo, Mich. - On Tuesday, the Northwoods League announced the postponement of the Kalamazoo Growlers and Lakeshore Chinook series opener due to weather and field conditions.
The game will be moved to Wednesday, July 10 with the start time of a seven-inning game set for 4:35 p.m. Game two of the series, also seven innings, will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
All tickets are redeemable for a ticket of equal value at any point for the remainder of the 2024 season, subject to availability. For more information, email tickets@growlersbaseball.com or call (269)-492-9966.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 9, 2024
- Madison Mallards Hold On to Defeat Fond du Lac Dock Spiders for Third Straight Win - Madison Mallards
- Late Rally Falls Short For Dock Spiders Against Madison, 6-4 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rockers Lose In Game One Of Two Against The Rafters - Green Bay Rockers
- MoonDogs Get Two Huge Wins on the Road on the First Day out West - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rox Use Another Multi-Home Run Game to Best Bismarck - St. Cloud Rox
- Express Derailed Late, Drop Game 1 to Rochester - Eau Claire Express
- Loggers Defeat Duluth 14-9, Securing First Win of Second Half - La Crosse Loggers
- Spitters Take Pivotal Game One Matchup Against Leprechauns - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Stingers Come Up Short Against Minot In First Game Of Series - Willmar Stingers
- Kingfish Fall 9-2 To Battle Creek - Kenosha Kingfish
- Kingfish Fall 9-2 to Battle Creek - Kenosha Kingfish
- Growlers and Chinooks Series Opener Postponed - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Kingfish Swept by Mallards to Fall to 1-5 - Kenosha Kingfish
- Built on Community: A Tribute to Our Host Families - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockers Aim to End Homestand on a High Note against the Rafters - Green Bay Rockers
- Growlers Fall in Rain out to Leprechauns - Kalamazoo Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Growlers Stories
- Growlers and Chinooks Series Opener Postponed
- Growlers Fall in Rain out to Leprechauns
- Eamon Horwedel Ties Northwoods League Mark, Records 20th Win
- Kalamazoo Gives up Five Home Runs as Kenosha Splits Series
- Liam O'Brien Wins July 5 Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night