Growlers and Chinooks Series Opener Postponed

July 9, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, Mich. - On Tuesday, the Northwoods League announced the postponement of the Kalamazoo Growlers and Lakeshore Chinook series opener due to weather and field conditions.

The game will be moved to Wednesday, July 10 with the start time of a seven-inning game set for 4:35 p.m. Game two of the series, also seven innings, will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

All tickets are redeemable for a ticket of equal value at any point for the remainder of the 2024 season, subject to availability. For more information, email tickets@growlersbaseball.com or call (269)-492-9966.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.