Rox Use Another Multi-Home Run Game to Best Bismarck

July 9, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (23-17) powered past the Bismarck Larks (21-22) by a 13-5 score on Tuesday, July 9th. The Rox have now scored 38 runs with seven home runs in their last three games after pounding two more on Tuesday.

After the Rox opened the scoring in the first, Carter Hanson (University of Massachusetts) brought the boom with his first of two home runs in the third. His two-run blast to right put St. Cloud ahead by three as part of a seven-run inning. Both Jaylen Ziegler (Des Moines Area Community College) and Ben Higdon (University of Southern Mississippi) smacked run-scoring singles, helping the Rox to an 8-0 lead after three. The offense kept rolling with runs in the fourth and sixth, the latter coming on a leadoff double by Jackson Beaman (University of Iowa) and an RBI single from Will Henson (Ohio State University). Hanson would apply the finishing touch with another two-run missile to right field in the seventh, bringing the game to its 13-5 final score.

On the mound, Dallin Harrison (University of San Diego) provided the Rox with another strong six innings as the starter and winning pitcher. The right-hander struck out four and walked only one en route to claiming his third victory of the season. Brandon Jaenke (Viterbo University) and Candon Dahle (Brigham Young University) followed Harrison with electric relief appearances, combining for five strikeouts in three shutout innings.

As a team, St. Cloud stole 10 bases on the night, coming within one bag of a season high. Ziegler, Beaman, Henson, and Sawyer Smith (University of Kansas) all ripped off multiple bags, helping to force three Bismarck errors. Beaman led the Rox with three runs scored on the night, while Higdon and Hanson each finished the game with two hits.

The Rox will continue their four-game series against Bismarck with a 12:05-6:35 doubleheader on Wednesday, July 10th. Deerwood Bank presents game one, which will feature Youth Day and continued performances from Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act. Roto-Rooter presents game two, which will come with a rally towel giveaway to the first 1,500 fans. Thursday's 6:35 p.m. series finale will include a TJ Friedl bobblehead giveaway to the first 400 fans. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com!

