Express Derailed Late, Drop Game 1 to Rochester

July 9, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire, WI - On a humid night in the Chippewa Valley, the Eau Claire Express fell apart in the ninth inning, dropping game one to the Rochester Honkers, by a final score of 13-9.

The Express offense got off to a start, jumping out to an early 3-0 lead thanks to a Reggie Bussey (Ohio State) run on a wild pitch, followed by a 2-RBI single from Brady Reynolds (Stanford). Eau Claire would hang on to this lead until the top of the third, when Dom Rodriguez (San Joaquin Delta) hit a three-run home run to tie the ball game. The long would carry the Honkers for the middle frames, as they hit four total home runs and jumped out to an 8-3 lead.

The Trains did not waiver in this one, as Davis Rivers (Texas Tech) hit a long solo shot over the short porch to cut the lead down to four. The Express jumped all over the Honkers in th bottom of the eighth, when Ethan Farris (Texas State) hit a towering 380 foot grand slam as part of a five run inning to jump ahead 9-8 heading into the ninth.

The wheels fell of in the top of the ninth inning, when Eau Claire gave up a five run inning to fall behind 13-9 heading into the bottom half. The Express would threaten late with a base runner, but it was not enough, as Rochester hung on to seal the win.

Jace Kirby (Western Kentucky) got the start for Eau Claire, pitching 5 innings, allowing 6 runs on 4 hits and getting no decision. Tracen Cameron (Florida International) took the loss for the Trains (1-2), while Matthew Lighthall (South Mountain CC) picked up the win (1-0).

The Express look to secure the series split tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 6:35pm CT at Carson Park.

