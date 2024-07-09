Kingfish Swept by Mallards to Fall to 1-5

MADISON, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish have dropped their fifth game of the NWL second half after falling to the Madison Mallards 4-1.

The Kenosha offense once again was not able to get rolling early, waiting until the 7th to score their first run. The fish only had four hits all ballgame.

Tsubasa Tomii was solid on the mound against a Mallards offense that ranks third in the NWL throwing five innings allowing 4 ER and two home runs. The bullpen was shut down as well not allowing a single hit in three innings of work.

The Kingfish will return home for a two game series vs the Battle Creek Battle Jacks today. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League+ for updates.

