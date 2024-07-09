Growlers Fall in Rain out to Leprechauns

Kalamazoo, Mich. - On Monday night, the Kalamazoo Growlers (21-20, 3-3) fell in seven and a half innings to the Royal Oak Leprechauns (23-19, 5-2) by a final score of 7-6.

Royal Oak opened up the scoring in the second inning. With a runner at third and one out, Jayden Lopez bounced one to first that went between the legs of Antonio Perrotta giving the Leprechauns the lead.

The Growlers took the lead in the fourth with a pair of long balls. On the first pitch of the inning, Sam Harris launched his third home run of the season over the right field wall. Three batters later, Blake Grimmer sent a two-run home run to right, putting K-Zoo in front.

In the fifth, a single up the middle by Riley Frost brought Royal Oak back within one. Just an inning later, Royal Oak took the lead back. The first five batters of the inning reached, bringing in a pair of runs. Two batters later, a wild pitch would put Royal Oak up a pair.

K-Zoo quickly responded in the bottom of the inning. Following a leadoff double by Sam Harris, a Jeremy Comer single brought the Growlers within one. Comer would find his way to third after a single by Blake Grimmer and would score after an errant back pick by Royal Oak's Oliver Service.

Tied at five, the Leprechauns push the Growlers' bullpen further. Eric Elliot, in his Growlers debut, walked a pair to open up the inning. An errant throw to first on a bunt to third gave the Leprechauns the lead before a sac fly put them up by two.

Kalamazoo loaded the bases to begin the following inning but could only bring in one run on a sac fly. With the rain pouring down, the game went in a delay in the bottom of the eighth.

After an hour and a half of wait time to see if the field could be playable, the game was called off.

Kalamazoo is back at home tonight taking on the Lakeshore Chinooks. Updates on possible delays can be found on the Growler's social pages.

