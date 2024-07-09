Madison Mallards Hold On to Defeat Fond du Lac Dock Spiders for Third Straight Win
July 9, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
Fond du Lac, WI - The Madison Mallards defeated the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 6-4 on Tuesday night to earn their third straight win.
The Mallards struck first in the top of the first inning when Cal Fisher (Florida State) drove in two runs with a single to make the score 2-0. Fisher finished the night with four hits.
Coley Kilpatrick (North Carolina A&T) had a great night on the mound, tossing four shutout innings. He allowed two hits and no walks. It was the second straight scoreless start for Kilpatrick, who lowered his season ERA to 4.02.
The lead for Madison was extended in the top of the sixth inning, when Frankie Carney (UC Irvine) drove in Will Vierling (Louisville) with an RBI single to make the score 3-0.
The Dock Spiders finally brought a run across in the bottom of the seventh inning to cut the lead to 3-1, but the Mallards responded with a big eighth inning. Alex Harrell (Arkansas State - Mountain Home) drove in a pair of runs with an RBI single, before David Hamilton (North Dakota State) brought home another with an RBI double. The Mallards scored three in the inning to make the score 6-1.
Fond du Lac didn't go down without a fight in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Dock Spiders scored three in the frame and got the winning run on base, but Holden Harris (TCU) struck out Aidan Jolley (Georgia Tech) to end the game, and the Mallards escaped with the victory.
Brandon Cahill (Walsh) picked up the win on the mound for the Mallards, his first of the season. Amar Tsengeg (Northwestern) was charged with the loss for the Dock Spiders. Harris earned his first save of the season.
The Mallards and Dock Spiders will face off once again on Wednesday night at Warner Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 9, 2024
- Madison Mallards Hold On to Defeat Fond du Lac Dock Spiders for Third Straight Win - Madison Mallards
- Late Rally Falls Short For Dock Spiders Against Madison, 6-4 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rockers Lose In Game One Of Two Against The Rafters - Green Bay Rockers
- MoonDogs Get Two Huge Wins on the Road on the First Day out West - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rox Use Another Multi-Home Run Game to Best Bismarck - St. Cloud Rox
- Express Derailed Late, Drop Game 1 to Rochester - Eau Claire Express
- Loggers Defeat Duluth 14-9, Securing First Win of Second Half - La Crosse Loggers
- Spitters Take Pivotal Game One Matchup Against Leprechauns - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Stingers Come Up Short Against Minot In First Game Of Series - Willmar Stingers
- Kingfish Fall 9-2 To Battle Creek - Kenosha Kingfish
- Kingfish Fall 9-2 to Battle Creek - Kenosha Kingfish
- Growlers and Chinooks Series Opener Postponed - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Kingfish Swept by Mallards to Fall to 1-5 - Kenosha Kingfish
- Built on Community: A Tribute to Our Host Families - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockers Aim to End Homestand on a High Note against the Rafters - Green Bay Rockers
- Growlers Fall in Rain out to Leprechauns - Kalamazoo Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Madison Mallards Stories
- Madison Mallards Hold On to Defeat Fond du Lac Dock Spiders for Third Straight Win
- Guerin Brothers Shine as Mallards Take Down Kenosha
- Madison Mallards' Offense Explodes in Blowout Win Over Kenosha Kingfish
- Gutierrez Homers, But Madison Mallards Fall Short Against Lakeshore Chinooks
- Madison Mallards to Honor Chris Farley with Rebrand on Saturday