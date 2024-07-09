Madison Mallards Hold On to Defeat Fond du Lac Dock Spiders for Third Straight Win

Fond du Lac, WI - The Madison Mallards defeated the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 6-4 on Tuesday night to earn their third straight win.

The Mallards struck first in the top of the first inning when Cal Fisher (Florida State) drove in two runs with a single to make the score 2-0. Fisher finished the night with four hits.

Coley Kilpatrick (North Carolina A&T) had a great night on the mound, tossing four shutout innings. He allowed two hits and no walks. It was the second straight scoreless start for Kilpatrick, who lowered his season ERA to 4.02.

The lead for Madison was extended in the top of the sixth inning, when Frankie Carney (UC Irvine) drove in Will Vierling (Louisville) with an RBI single to make the score 3-0.

The Dock Spiders finally brought a run across in the bottom of the seventh inning to cut the lead to 3-1, but the Mallards responded with a big eighth inning. Alex Harrell (Arkansas State - Mountain Home) drove in a pair of runs with an RBI single, before David Hamilton (North Dakota State) brought home another with an RBI double. The Mallards scored three in the inning to make the score 6-1.

Fond du Lac didn't go down without a fight in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Dock Spiders scored three in the frame and got the winning run on base, but Holden Harris (TCU) struck out Aidan Jolley (Georgia Tech) to end the game, and the Mallards escaped with the victory.

Brandon Cahill (Walsh) picked up the win on the mound for the Mallards, his first of the season. Amar Tsengeg (Northwestern) was charged with the loss for the Dock Spiders. Harris earned his first save of the season.

The Mallards and Dock Spiders will face off once again on Wednesday night at Warner Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

