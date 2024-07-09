Kingfish Fall 9-2 to Battle Creek

July 9, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish drop the first of this five-game homestand 9-2 to the Battle Creek Battle Jacks.

Early offense came through again, but this time, the Fish were the beneficiaries of it. With runners on second and third, a passed ball by Battle Creek catcher Silas Schaffer allowed Noah Lazuka to score.

Another run would be added in the second after Michael Perazza's RBI single scored Eli Duncan from second, making it 2-0 Kingfish.

The Battle Jacks answered in the fourth as Garrett Smith's two-run blast to left tied the game at two.

Battle Creek threatened to take the lead in fifth with runners on first and second with one out. However, Kenosha starter Brody Krzysiak struck out the next two hitters to stay tied. His outing would end with six strikeouts in five innings.

In the very next inning, the Battle Jacks would capitalize with four runs on three hits. Jacob Brown gave them the lead with a single to right. Josh Schleichardt plated a pair with a triple to right-center. He would come home on a wild pitch for the fourth run.

Battle Creek put this game away with three insurance runs in the seventh. Three consecutive hits by Brown, Keller, and Schleichardt plated all the runs, expanding the lead to 9-2.

Chris Rooney tossed two scoreless innings with two strikeouts to finish for the Fish.

Eli Norris and Connor Foley shut it down for the Battle Jacks with three combined strikeouts in the last three innings.

The Kingfish continue their series against Battle Creek tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League+ for updates.

