Spitters Take Pivotal Game One Matchup Against Leprechauns

July 9, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win game one of the four game series against the Royal Oak Leprechauns, 8-3.

The Leprechauns hot swinging offense jumped right out against the starting pitcher Parker Wakeman who was making his season debut tonight in the top of the first inning. Ryan Mckay, Alex Cheeseman, and Parker Picot all singled to lead off the game for the Leprechauns. Ryan Tyranski drew a walk, scoring Mckay to give them a 1-0 lead. Michael Lareau grounded into a fielder's choice, scoring Cheeseman to extend the Leprechauns lead to 2-0. Wakeman prevailed and got out of the early inning jam with a flyout and a strikeout. The Pit Spitters offensive success in the second inning continued into tonight's ballgame as Jt Sokolove singled to left field to lead off. Brett Denby doubled to right field scoring Sokolove to cut into the Leprechauns lead down to 2-1. Following a sacrifice bunt dropped by Ethan Belk to move up the runner, Hain hit a sacrifice flyout to score Denby to tie the game at 2-2. In the bottom of the fourth inning with was a walk from Belk that got the offense going for the Pit Spitters. Belk then swiped second and third base to put himself in scoring position. Hain then hit his second sacrifice flyout of the game to give the Pit Spitters a 3-2 lead. With Trent Reed replacing Wakeman on the mound for the Pit Spitters, the Leprechauns bats woke up. Riley Frost drew a walk to lead off the inning and Mckay followed with a single. Frost stole third during Cheeseman's at-bat which caused a pass ball on the throw down causing Frost to take off for home where he was tagged out during a rundown. Cheeseman grounded out to short, which plated Mckay to tie the game at 3-3. Sokolove led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a hit by pitch and Denby walked to put two runners on base. Belk singled, loading the bases for Hain. Hain then singled to center field scoring Sokolove and Denby to give the Pit Spitters a 5-3 lead. Gavin Balius grounded into a fielder's choice where he swapped places with Hain at first base. Rozman grounded out to third base, scoring Belk to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 6-3. Aaron Piasecki hit a single that scored Hain and Balius to seal the victory for the Pit Spitters, as they went on to win 8-3.

The Pit Spitters improve to 6-2 in the second half and to 23-20 overall, while the Leprechauns drop to 5-3 in the second half and to 23-20 overall. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Parker Wakeman threw four innings where he allowed two runs on three hits while walking two and striking out six. Trent Reed threw four innings allowing a run on four hits. Brett Denby threw an inning of scoreless relief where he struck out two.

The Pit Spitters will stay in Traverse City for game two of a four-game home stand against the Royal Oak Leprechauns. First pitch is tomorrow at 11:05 a.m. and its Business and Baseball day! All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

