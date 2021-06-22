Stingers Bounce Back with 2-0 Win over Mankato

Willmar, Minn. - The Stingers bounced back for a 2-0 victory over Mankato Monday night on a terrific performance by Ryan Watson.

Willmar's starter Ryan Watson tossed seven shutout innings, allowed only three hits, struck out 13 and didn't walk a batter.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth, when William Hamiter knocked in an RBI single to give Willmar the lead.

The Stingers' second and final run of the night came in the seventh when Hamiter reached on an error. The play scored Carter Howell.

Jakob Webb came in for the ninth and slammed the door to secure the 2-0 win and get his fifth save of the season.

The Stingers, now 3-0 in shutouts, are on the road Tuesday night to take on the MoonDogs. First pitch from ISG Field is 6:35 p.m.

