Woodchucks Finish June 8 Suspended Game, Collect Win

WAUSAU, WI - The Wisconsin Woodchucks and Green Bay Booyah resumed a suspended game Tuesday evening, after their June 8 tilt was suspended early due to thunderstorms. Taking a four-run cushion into the 5:05 p.m., second inning resumption, the Chucks added another swift run en route to a 5-2 win.

The Woodchucks move to 14-7, having claimed victory in four straight matchups.

Starting pitcher Bobby Vath threw two innings before the June 8 delay before returning Tuesday for the remainder of his start. He tossed 93 pitches in the resumption and 111 overall while earning the win.

Shane Telfer pitched a scoreless ninth out of the bullpen to claim a save.

On June 8, Wisconsin had a runner on third base with one out before the stoppage was ordered. While the game was suspended relatively early in the evening, the Chucks wasted no time scoring runs in what action was able to be squeezed in.

Tyler MacGregor launched a two-run home run to left field in the second inning, plating Dalton Reeves as well. Three batters later, Kevin Kilpatrick sent a line drive to the left-center gap, scoring Noah Fitzgerald and Tyler Kehoe.

That made it 4-0 with one out in the frame when the umpires halted the game.

Colton Vincent and Jose Izarra replaced Reeves and Fitzgerald respectively at catcher and second base when the game resumed, as the latter two were no longer on the Chucks' roster as of June 22. Brandon Trammell and Clayton Mehlbauer, also on the June 8 roster but absent from the latest list of active players, were filled in by CJ Kayfus and Jordan Schaffer at designated hitter and shortstop respectively.

Kayfus wasted no time inheriting a 1-0 count, walking ahead of a Bryson Hill sacrifice fly that scored Kevin Kilpatrick from third base to make it 5-0 Wisconsin.

The Booyah got their first runs of the game in the eighth to cut the margin to three runs.

Top Performers

Vath started on June 8 and picked where he left off in Tuesday's continuation. After two shutout innings before the suspension two weeks ago he went through the eighth when the game restarted.

MacGregor had a two-run home run on June 8 and was 2-4 overall.

Kilpatrick was 2-2 with a two-RBI double when the game was suspended and 3-4 overall.

Tyler Kehoe was 2-4 overall.

Next Up

The completion of the June 8 game is to be followed by the regularly scheduled contest between the Woodchucks and the Booyah, with a 30 minute break between the matchups. Game 2 is slated for seven innings.

