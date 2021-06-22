Mallards Host Fond du Lac Looking to Salvage Win in Series Finale

Following a tight 5-6 loss yesterday in Fond Du Lac, the Madison Mallards (8-13) are back home at the Duck Pond looking to salvage a game in the finale of the four-game series with the Dock Spiders (13-8).

Alex Iadisernia (Elon), Michael Fuhrman (UC-San Diego) and Cam Cratic (Missouri State) all had multiple hits for the Mallards as they out-hit the Dock Spiders 11-6 despite the loss.

On the mound tonight for the Mallards looking for a bounce-back start is left-hander Andrew Neu (UW-Milwaukee). Neu has made three starts this season with an ERA of 4.30 in 14.2 total innings pitched.

The Dock Spiders will send Riley Frey (UW-Milwaukee) to the hill to start in what will be a matchup of UW-Milwaukee Panther starting pitchers. Frey has made three starts this season with an ERA of 3.38 in 18.2 innings pitched.

Starting at shortstop for the Mallards tonight and hitting ninth will be new-arrival Nick Gonzalez (USF). Gonzalez arrived in Madison today and will make his Mallards debut after playing with the K-Town Bobbers in 2020.

Tonight's game, which has a scheduled first pitch time of 6:35 p.m., will be the conclusion of the four-game set with Fond Du Lac. Next up the Mallards will head to Lakeshore for the first time this season to play a doubleheader against the Chinooks prior to returning home Thursday.

