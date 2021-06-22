Loggers Drop Series Opener to Saint Cloud, 4-1

Saint Cloud, MN:Â La Crosse rolled into Monday night's action looking for a bounce back victory on the road against the Saint Cloud Rox. What was waiting for them was the league's hottest team who kept the Loggers bats silent in a 4-1 loss.

The Loggers started their ace in Travis Luensmann (South Carolina) on Monday night. Luensmann did not have his great command as he walked 6 batter over 4.1 IP. He did however compete and only allow two runs before turning the ball over to the bullpen. Emmett Olson (Nebraska) tossed 1.2 IP of 2 run ball and Eli Campbell (Bradley) shined with 6 strikeouts over 2 shutout innings.

After Luensmann departed in the 5th inning, La Crosse was still looming for their first run of the night. Rox starting pitcher Trent Schoeberl (Minnesota) was lights out for Saint Cloud. The only run Schoeberl allowed was on a wild pitch that scored Brandon Fields (South Carolina) in the 6th. Nate Peterson (UIC) took over from that point forward and shutdown the Loggers for the following 3.2 IP.

The Rox scored just enough offensively to get the job done. A two RBI triple in the 6th inning from Andrew Pickeney (Alabama) made it 4-1 for Saint Cloud and they never looked back.

Saint Cloud moved to 13-6 and extended their winning streak to 5 games. The Loggers have dropped their last 2 and fall to 11-10.

Both teams will square off once again on Tuesday night at Joe Faber Field. 7:05 first pitch.

