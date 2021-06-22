Honkers Sweep Series on Walk-Off Walk

In a game that featured sixteen walks, the Honkers got the most important one, a walk off free pass to win it 6-5 in extra innings. Rochester overcame a four-run deficit to secure a series sweep.

With the game tied in tenth, Rochester began with JJ Cruz (Cal St Fullerton) aboard at second base. Jason Sawn (Georgia Southern) was issued an intentional walk, followed by a Carson Stevens (Cal Poly) base on balls to load the bases. With the winning run at third and a full count, Jackson Forbes (San Jose St) worked the walk-off walk to send the Honkers to a celebration.

Rochester struck first in the second inning on a leadoff homer by Otto Grimm. (Minnesota) The solo shot was the sophomore's second long ball of the season.

Duluth would tie it up in the fourth, after a hit-by-pitch and back-to-back walks loaded the bases, Zac White (Arkansas) drew a free pass and an RBI. The Huskies opened up a lead with a four-run fifth, Ambren Voitik (Northern Oklahoma Enid) drove home a run with an RBI single. Duluth tacked on three more runs scoring on a bases loaded walk, hit-by-pitch, and error.

The Honkers climbed closer in the sixth, plating a pair on a two-out single by Jason Swan to cut the deficit to two. Swan later came around to score on a Seth Betts (Crown College) bases loaded walk. Rochester completed the comeback in the eighth, with JJ Cruz leading off with a single and coming around on an error.

On the mound, Kenny Lippman (Denison) was superb in relief. The Junior earned the win after posting four scoreless innings, not allowing a hit with four strikeouts.

Rochester earns a series sweep of Duluth with the win, improving to 7-11. The Honkers welcome the Mankato Moondogs to Mayo Field for a split doubleheader tomorrow. Game one begins at noon with first pitch of game two scheduled for 6:35.

