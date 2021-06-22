Mallards & Meriter to Host Milwaukee Bears Negro League Tribute Night with Vaccination Clinic

Madison, WIS. - The Mallards and UnityPoint Heath - Meriter will be hosting a Negro League Tribute Night on July 7th at 6:35pm. The Mallards will suit up in specialty Milwaukee Bears uniforms to pay homage to the 1923 Negro League team. The first 1,000 fans will receive custom licensed Negro League baseball cards featuring five legends of the game. A portion of the proceeds from the game will benefit the Urban League of Greater Madison.

That evening, UnityPoint Health - Meriter will be hosting a Vaccination Clinic outside the gates of the ballpark from 5:30 - 7 p.m.! Each fan who gets vaccinated will receive a Great Dane Duck Blind GA Soda ticket for that evening's game. Fans will have the option to upgrade their ticket to include beer for an additional $9.

The Mallards are excited to celebrate the rich history of Wisconsin baseball, celebrate the Negro League, and provide opportunities for vaccinations to the Northside of Madison. Both the single shot Johnson & Johnson and the Pfizer vaccine will be available. Anyone age 12 or older is eligible for vaccination on a walk-in basis. The vaccines are free and ID or insurance are not required.

"Vaccines play an important role in letting us have a safe and more typical summer, including Madison traditions like a Mallards game," said Sue Erickson, President and CEO at UnityPoint Health - Meriter. "We're excited to partner with the Mallards and the Urban League to make the vaccine more accessible to this neighborhood and our broader community."

"The Urban League of Greater Madison is pleased to partner with the Madison Mallards and Meriter to spread the word about how important it is to get the COVID 19 Vaccine. I'm encouraging all community members to come out and get the shot on July 7th", said Urban League of Greater Madison COO Ruben Anthony Jr. "Those who refuse to get the shot have a higher probability of getting sicker and have a greater risk of dying. The shot is safe! I and many other community leaders have taken the shot and we are fine. To preserve your health, protect your family and friends, it is essential that you get the shot."

Tickets for July 7th game versus the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 6:35pm are on sale now at mallardsbaseball.com.

