Booyah Drops Twin Bill in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah were unable to get a win at Athletic Park as the Wisconsin Woodchucks swept Tuesday's doubleheader.

In the first game, the Booyah started in a tough position, down 4-0 in the second inning as the suspended game from June 8 was restarted. Mykel Page (Southern) pitched well in the outing. The Georgia native gave up four hits while walking two and striking out two. He did not allow a run in his 6.2 innings pitched.

Green Bay was able to get two on the board in the eighth inning thanks to a pair of RBI singles by Kaden Hollow (Dixie State) and Tristin Garcia (Western Kentucky). But the deficit was insurmountable as the Booyah fell, 5-2.

In the second game, the Booyah fell behind early as the Woodchucks were able to score two runs in each of the first two innings. The Booyah were able to claw back and score the next four runs of the game in the next two innings, but a five-run bottom of the fourth broke things open in favor of the Woodchucks.

After the Woodchucks scored one more in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Booyah answered with one in the top of the sixth inning. The final score was 10-5, the sixth straight loss for the Booyah.

Green Bay will return home on Wednesday to host the Rafters in a scheduled doubleheader. The first game will be Kids Day with Fairytale Princesses, Marshall & Chase from Paw Patrol, and balloon artist. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 pm. The second game will be Educators Appreciation Night. ($25 Bud Light Party Patio or $5 box seat ticket with ID). Wine Tasting with LedgeStone Vineyards and 95.9 KISS FM. Local wine samples for just $5. The night cap will begin at 6:35 pm.

