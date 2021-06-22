Booyah Looks to Get Back on Track

June 22, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release







ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah are headed to Wausau to take on the Woodchucks on Tuesday evening as they will play two games at Athletic Park.

On Monday night, the Booyah fell at Capital Credit Union Park to the Woodchucks after a late push fell short, 6-5. All five Booyah runs came via the home run courtesy of Jake Berg (Jacksonville) and Nadir Lewis (Princeton).

With the loss, Green Bay has dropped four straight ballgames. The Booyah's three-game home winning streak was also snapped at three.

The festivities from Athletic Park will begin at 5:05 pm. The two division foes will complete the suspended game from June 8, in which the Woodchucks were leading 4-0 in the bottom of the second inning. The first game will be played to nine innings. The second game is scheduled to begin at 7:35 pm, or 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game and will be a seven-inning ballgame.

The Booyah will restart the suspended game with Mykel Page (Southern) on the mound. Page will be making his first appearance for the Booyah this season.

Green Bay will then turn to Tyler Chadwick (West Virginia) in the second game. The Wisconsinite has made four appearances, one start, allowing ten hits, nine earned runs, six walks while striking out eight in nine innings pitched.

The Woodchucks have not announced a probable starter for either game.

Green Bay will return home on Wednesday to host the Rafters in a scheduled doubleheader. The first game will be Kids Day with Fairytale Princesses, Marshall & Chase from Paw Patrol, and balloon artist. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 pm. The second game will be Educators Appreciation Night. ($25 Bud Light Party Patio or $5 box seat ticket with ID). Wine Tasting with LedgeStone Vineyards and 95.9 KISS FM. Local wine samples for just $5. The night cap will begin at 6:35 pm.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.