Chinooks fall to Wisconsin Rapids 6-3 on road

A one-run advantage early aided the Lakeshore Chinooks but was not enough for a shutout win.

Unlike their prior win Monday, the Chinooks (11-11) lacked enough of a lead, while the Rafters (12-10) thrived on five runs in the second inning, powering their way toward a 6-3 win.

In his second start, Chinooks starting pitcher Miles Halligan took the mound after keeping the Wisconsin Woodchucks scoreless and without a hit in his first start at Kapco Park.

Despite two Rafters base runners standing in scoring position, the Xavier right-hander eliminated the scoring threat in the first yet ran into trouble in the second. After dealing a full count with the bases filled, Rafters right fielder Elijah Dickerson won the battle in his favor to score catcher Elijah D'Acunto. With the ballgame tied at one run apiece, the Chinooks converted a 4-6 fielder's choice to retire Dickerson, as center fielder Addie Burrow scored.

But having come up short against Lakeshore in its first three meetings, Wisconsin Rapids wasn't finished.

First baseman Marco Castillo logged his first and only hit of the night -- a two-out triple to right field that scored three runners for a 5-1 lead.

Halligan retired third baseman Benjamin Swords on a 6-3 groundout and was lifted with relief ready. Right-handed reliever Brody Ware of Kent State entered in the third and would deal four scoreless innings on four hits to settle the Rafters' lineup.

The Chinooks headed into the third the top of its order on the horizon. Shortstop Brendan Sher, who finished 2-for-3, knocked in a single to left field though was caught stealing second base.

Center fielder Collin Mathews struck out swinging and right fielder Kai Murphy grounded out to Rafters pitcher Ben Vespi to end the third.

Tacking on an additional run in the fifth, second baseman Paul Toetz knocked in the Chinooks' third hit of the contest. Left fielder Ethan Vecrumba, scored from third after advancing on a sacrifice fly. Singling to center field, Sher moved Toetz to second base but a double play cleared the basepaths, as Lakeshore stayed in a 5-2 hole.

While Ware continued to operate, including working out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth, Lakeshore persisted. Designated hitter Nathan Aide singled to center field to lead off the

seventh and stole second base. Catcher Riley Swenson doubled to right field, scoring Aide and slicing the deficit in half, 6-3.

Following a third one-run inning, reliever Jim Jarecki entered at the bottom of the seventh and forced two straight groundouts. Burrow singled to first base for Jarecki's first earned run and the game's final.

Rafters reliever Nick Torres surrendered a one-out walk to Toetz, yet bounced back to strike out Sher and Mathews and earn the save.

Vespi garnered his first win, while Halligan was nailed with the loss.

The Chinooks return home to face Madison in a doubleheader Wednesday. First pitch is set for 11:35 p.m.

