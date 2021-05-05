Stellar Pitching and Timely Hits Lead to Patriots Win

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots (2-0) defeated the Harrisburg Senators (0-2) 3-1 behind another strong pitching effort at TD Bank Ballpark on Wednesday evening.

Four pitchers held Harrisburg to two hits on the night. Starter Shawn Semple struck out five in four scoreless innings of work in a no decision.

Donny Sands' second inning home run (1) gave Somerset an early 1-0 lead.

An RBI line drive single to right off the bat of Michael Beltre plated the second run in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Harrisburg answered in the top of the fifth inning on a solo shot by Rhett Wiseman (1) to cut the lead in half.

Somerset got the run back in the bottom of the frame on a sacrifice fly by Huy Jun Park for the 3-1 final.

Diego Castillo finished 3-for-4 with a run scored for the Patriots.

Michael Gomez (1-0) earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief and a strikeout. The loss went to Mario Sanchez (0-1), who gave up three runs - two earned - on seven hits in four innings pitched. Keegan Curtis (1) struck out two in the ninth to record his first save of the season.

Somerset and Harrisburg will continue their Opening Week series on Thursday night with a 7:05 pm game at TD Bank Ballpark.

