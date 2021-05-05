Yard Goats Announce Vaccinations Will be Available for Fans at Selected Games

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, along with Hartford HealthCare, announced that vaccinations will be available for fans at selected Yard Goats home games at Dunkin' Donuts Park in the month of May. The announcement was made this afternoon at a press conference at Dunkin' Donuts Park which included United States Senator Richard Blumenthal, Governor Ned Lamont, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, President and CEO, Hartford HealthCare, Jeffrey A. Flaks, and Hartford Yard Goats team President Tim Restall.

The vaccinations will be available during weekday Yard Goats games on Tuesday, May 11th (Opening Night), Wednesday, May 12th, Tuesday, May 18th, and Wednesday, May 19th from 6:30-8:30pm. Weekend vaccinations will take place on Sunday, May 16th and Sunday, May 23rd from 12:30-2:30pm. All fans who get vaccinated at a Yard Goats game will receive four tickets to a future game and a Dunkin' hot card courtesy of Dunkin'. No appointment is necessary but if you would like to register in advance you may do so on the Hartford HealthCare website https://hartfordhealthcare.org.

"We are thrilled to team up with our longtime partner Hartford HealthCare to provide vaccination shots for fans attending our games," Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. "The Yard Goats Fan experience is the most important part about attending home games and what better way to improve on that than having fans get their vaccinations at Dunkin Donuts Park.

"We are delighted to work with The Hartford Yard Goats in this important endeavor," said Jeffrey A. Flaks, President and CEO, Hartford HealthCare. "Partnerships like this ensure that everyone has access to the COVID vaccine. This is how we will get to the other side. Every day we are committed to doing more to ensure no one has a barrier to the vaccine. We will do whatever it takes to reach all of our communities, including our most vulnerable."

The Yard Goats open the home portion of the schedule next Tuesday, May 11th at 7:05 against the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox affiliate) at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

