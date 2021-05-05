Squirrels Come from Behind to Beat Yard Goats

May 5, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Richmond, VA - The Richmond Flying Squirrels broke a 4-4 tie with two runs in the eighth inning, and defeated the Hartford Yard Goats 6-4 on Wednesday night at The Diamond in Richmond, Virginia. Hartford had a 3-0 lead after three innings with two of those runs coming on Elehuris Montero's double in the third inning. The Rockies prospect has driven in five runs over the first two games. Yard Goats starter Garrett Schilling pitched 4.2 innings and allowed three runs on eight hits, including a solo home run. Infielder Coco Montes had two hits and scored two runs. The Flying Squirrels used a 14-hit attack to win their first game of the season.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game as Max George cracked a two-out triple, scoring Coco Montes from first base. Hartford added a pair of runs in the third on Montero's double down the left field line, scoring Matt McLaughlin and Sean Bouchard.

Richmond answered with three straight hits and two runs off Schilling in the fourth inning. Elliott Ramos tied the game at 3-3 when he blasted a leadoff home run in the fifth. The Giants affiliate took a 4-3 lead when Andy Sugilio ripped an RBI single in the seventh inning off reliever Reagan Todd. However, Hartford tied the game on a wild pitch in the eighth.

The Flying Squirrels scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning off reliever Yoan Aybar. Ryan Howard's RBI double scored Frankie Tostado and Kyle Mottice bunt single brought in Howard.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game series at The Diamond tomorrow night at 6:35PM. RHP Will Gaddis will pitch for the Yard Goats while RHP Sean Hjelle will start for the Flying Squirrels. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and FM 100.9FM and newsradio1410.iheart.com. The Yard Goats will have their home opener next Tuesday night at Dunkin' Donuts Park against the Portland Sea Dogs.

--

WP: Norwith Gudino (1-0)

LP- Yoan Aybar (0-1)

S- None

T-3:17

A-2,943

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from May 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.