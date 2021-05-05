Statements from Curve GM Derek Martin on Easing of COVID-19 Restrictions

Please see a statement from Curve GM Derek Martin on the easing of COVID-19 Restrictions.

"We are pleased to learn of a roadmap from the Governor's office about when Peoples Natural Gas Field will once again be able to host fans at full capacity. Like everyone else, we are still working through the details of the announcement and are formulating a plan that we hope to release in the next few days. Memorial Day has traditionally been a celebration to kick-off the fun of summer and we're excited to welcome all of our fans back for the best family-friendly experience in Central Pennsylvania. " - Derek Martin, Altoona Curve General Manager

