Wiseman Homers in Senators 3-1 Loss
May 5, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Senators dropped their second straight to start the season, falling 3-1 to the Somerset Patriots. Somerset tallied a single run in three separate frames to hold off Harrisburg. Rhett Wiseman put the Senators on the board with a long home run to right field in the fifth inning. However after the home run, the Senators would be held hitless for the remainder of the game.
On Capitol Hill
- Mario Sanchez tossed four innings allowing 7 hits and 2 earned runs. Sanchez struck out four and didn't walk a batter.
- Nick Wells went three scoreless innings while striking out one. He inherited a no-out first and third situation in the fifth inning and allowed just a single run to score.
- Jhon Romero tossed a scoreless eighth striking out two.
With the Gavel
- Rhett Wiseman homered in four trips. After hitting 15 home runs for the Senators in 2019, he homers in his first game in 2021.
- Cole Freeman had the only other hit for the Sens and also stole second base.
- Though Ian Sagdal was hitless, he saw 27 pitches.
Filibusters
- The Senators are 0-2 and have scored just one run in the two games.
- After striking out 16 times Tuesday, the Sens struck out 10 times Wednesday night.
- Harrisburg committed three errors in the game with one leading to the win.
On Deck
The Senators play game three of their six-game series against Somerset Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:55 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...
Double-A Northeast League Stories from May 5, 2021
- Duran, Carr Shine as R-Phils Drop Game Two - Reading Fightin Phils
- Lester, Greene Grand Slams Power Erie to a 14-2 Win - Erie SeaWolves
- Howard Picks up Three Hits to Help Lift Flying Squirrels to Win - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Bradish Sines in Bowie Win - Altoona Curve
- Bowie Scores Big Win over Altoona - Bowie Baysox
- Wiseman Homers in Senators 3-1 Loss - Harrisburg Senators
- Squirrels Come from Behind to Beat Yard Goats - Hartford Yard Goats
- RubberDucks Rebrand as Los Perros Calientes and Tame Rumble Ponies, 4-1 - Akron RubberDucks
- Erie SeaWolves at Reading Fightin Phils - Game Information - Erie SeaWolves
- Wednesday's Fisher Cats - Sea Dogs Game Postponed Due to Rain - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Yard Goats Announce Vaccinations Will be Available for Fans at Selected Games - Hartford Yard Goats
- Tonight's Sea Dogs Game Postponed - Portland Sea Dogs
- May 5, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Statements from Curve GM Derek Martin on Easing of COVID-19 Restrictions - Altoona Curve
- Akron RubberDucks Walk off against Binghamton Rumble Ponies 5-4 in Union Home Mortgage Home Opener - Akron RubberDucks
- Home Runs a Bright Spot in R-Phils Loss - Reading Fightin Phils
- Flying Squirrels Celebrate Long-Awaited Return to Field on Opening Night - Richmond Flying Squirrels
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.