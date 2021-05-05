Wiseman Homers in Senators 3-1 Loss

The Senators dropped their second straight to start the season, falling 3-1 to the Somerset Patriots. Somerset tallied a single run in three separate frames to hold off Harrisburg. Rhett Wiseman put the Senators on the board with a long home run to right field in the fifth inning. However after the home run, the Senators would be held hitless for the remainder of the game.

On Capitol Hill

- Mario Sanchez tossed four innings allowing 7 hits and 2 earned runs. Sanchez struck out four and didn't walk a batter.

- Nick Wells went three scoreless innings while striking out one. He inherited a no-out first and third situation in the fifth inning and allowed just a single run to score.

- Jhon Romero tossed a scoreless eighth striking out two.

With the Gavel

- Rhett Wiseman homered in four trips. After hitting 15 home runs for the Senators in 2019, he homers in his first game in 2021.

- Cole Freeman had the only other hit for the Sens and also stole second base.

- Though Ian Sagdal was hitless, he saw 27 pitches.

Filibusters

- The Senators are 0-2 and have scored just one run in the two games.

- After striking out 16 times Tuesday, the Sens struck out 10 times Wednesday night.

- Harrisburg committed three errors in the game with one leading to the win.

On Deck

The Senators play game three of their six-game series against Somerset Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:55 p.m.

