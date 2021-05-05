Erie SeaWolves at Reading Fightin Phils - Game Information

ERIE SEAWOLVES (1-0, 0.0 GB) VS. READING FIGHTIN PHILS (PHI / 0-1, 1.0 GB)

RHP PEDRO PAYANO (0-0, 0.00 ERA) VS. RHP FRANCISCO MORALES (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

TUESDAY, MAY 5 | 7:05 PM FIRST PITCH | FIRST ENERGY STADIUM

BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS 1330 AM | SEAWOLVES.COM | MILB.TV

Despite falling behind early on a leadoff home run from Arquimedes Gamboa, Erie was able to slug their way past Reading on Tuesday, and winning their first game in over 600 days by a 12-4 score. Four SeaWolves collected multi-hit games, along with home runs from Jacob Robson, Dylan Rosa, and Yariel Gonzalez. Starting pitcher Paul Richan, brought over to the Tigers system in 2019 via trade, was taught the reputation of FirstEnergy Stadium during his four innings of work. Richan allowed three solo home runs over the night, but only tossed 67 pitches in the outing. The SeaWolves bullpen held anchor with the lead, allowing just one unearned run over the second half of the game. Erie has now won on Opening Day in each of the last three seasons.

THURSDAY, MAY 6 AT READING, 7:05 PM - FIRSTENERGY STADIUM

RHP ELVIN RODRIGUEZ (0-0, 0.00) VS. TBD

FRIDAY, MAY 7 AT READING, 7:05 PM - FIRSTENERGY STADIUM

RHP A.J. LADWIG (0-0, 0.00) VS. TBD

SATURDAY, MAY 8 AT READING, 6:45 PM - FIRSTENERGY STADIUM

RHP RICARDO PINTO (0-0, 0.00) VS. TBD

