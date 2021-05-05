Tonight's Sea Dogs Game Postponed

May 5, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Tonight's Portland Sea Dogs game against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats scheduled for 6:00 PM at Hadlock Field has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday, May 6th at 5:00 PM.

Fans with tickets to tonight's rained-out game may exchange tickets for equal or lesser value to any remaining 2021 Sea Dogs home game, based upon availability.

The single-admission doubleheader on May 6th will consist of two seven-inning games. The game time has been moved from a 6:00 PM start to a 5:00 PM start to accommodate the doubleheader. Gates will open at 4:00 PM.

The Bobby Dalbec bobblehead giveaway scheduled for tonight has been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 26th at 6:00 PM, where the first 500 fans to enter the ballpark will receive the bobblehead, courtesy of Royal River Heat Pumps.

Fans with questions regarding tickets can contact the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500 or by email at tickets@seadogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from May 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.