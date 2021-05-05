Bowie Scores Big Win over Altoona

For the second straight night, the Bowie Baysox tallied nine hits in the game, but on Wednesday, the Baysox scored eight runs on those nine hits en route to an 8-4 win.

Robert Neustrom was the standout performer offensively for Bowie, going 3-4 with two RBI. Neustrom got the scoring started, singling in the second inning and scoring on a heads-up baserunning play with one out.

Adley Rutschman tallied his first Double-A hit, an RBI-single in the third to pad the Bowie lead and make it 2-0.

Cadyn Grenier (2), Jaylen Ferguson (1), and Alexis Torres (1) all added RBI's in the contest.

Bowie starter Kyle Bradish dazzled, throwing 4.2 innings while allowing only two hits and striking out seven Curve hitters. In relief, Cameron Bishop earned the win, as he tossed 3.2 innings, struck out three, did not allow a walk, and surrendered four runs, only two of which were earned.

Altoona tried to rally, scoring a run in the sixth and two more in the eighth to cut the deficit to three at 6-3. Bishop was able to work out of the jam, and the Baysox added two more insurance runs in the ninth to put the game away.

Bowie will send RHP Kevin Smith to the mound in game three of the six-game series in Altoona on Thursday, May 6th at 6:00 p.m.

