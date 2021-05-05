May 5, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 5, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







BACK IN ACTION: Despite a final score of 11-2 in New Hampshire's favor, fans filled the stands of Hadlock Field. 610 days had passed between the last game of the 2019 season and Opening Day 2021

FIRST TIME OUT: AJ Politi made his Double-A debut on Opening Night tossing 4.0 innings allowing four runs (all earned) on seven hits while walking two and striking out four. Despite a leadoff single on the first pitch of the game, he fanned two batters to get out of the first inning. Then in the third inning, Politi allowed five straight hits and gave up three runs.

DOES THE CURSE CONTINUE: When the Red Sox sent Adam Ottavino to the New York Yankees for tonight's starter, Frank German, it was just the sixth trade between the two teams in the Divisional Era (since 1969).

ON THE MOUND: RHP Frank German will be making his Red Sox organization and Double-A Debut tonight. German ranked fifth in NCAA Division I in ERA (1.58) and sixth in WHIP (0.83) in 2018. He intrigued pro teams when his velocity started to spike just before that year's Draft and since signing with the Yankees in the fourth round, he has thrown about 3-4 mph harder than he did with the Ospreys. The Red Sox acquired him from the Yankees in January 2021 as part of the Adam Ottavino deal.

The Fisher Cats will send Simeon Woods-Richardson, one of the youngest players (17) in the 2018 Draft, who signed with the Mets for $1.85 million after they selected him in the second round. He jumped straight to full-season ball the next year at age 18 and was having a strong campaign in the Class A South Atlantic League when the Mets packaged him with lefty Anthony Kay to get Marcus Stroman from Toronto ahead of the '19 Trade Deadline. The Blue Jays promoted Woods Richardson to Class A Advanced Dunedin upon acquiring him and spent 2020 at the Alternate Site.

