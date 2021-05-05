Wednesday's Fisher Cats - Sea Dogs Game Postponed Due to Rain

Portland, ME - Wednesday night's game between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and Portland Sea Dogs has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up on Thursday as part of a doubleheader at Hadlock Field in Portland. The teams will play two seven-inning games.

The Fisher Cats home opener is set for May 11 at 6:35 p.m. against the Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees Double-A affiliate) at Delta Dental Stadium. Fans can enjoy a spectacular Atlas Fireworks show after the game, with a Magnet Schedule Giveaway from Eastern Propane & Oil.

Opening Night kicks off a six-game homestand from Tuesday through Sunday at Delta Dental Stadium, followed by another six-game series in Manchester against the Future Red Sox from May 18-23.

All 120 games will be broadcast live on the Fisher Cats flagship station, AM 610 WGIR.

