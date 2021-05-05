RubberDucks Rebrand as Los Perros Calientes and Tame Rumble Ponies, 4-1

May 5, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







After opening night ended in grand style, a walk-off three-run home run by Oscar Gonzalez in the bottom of the ninth to give the RubberDucks a 5-4 win, the RubberDucks, who were referred to as "Los Perros Calientes de Akron" Wednesday night on Cinco de Mayo day at Canal Park, once again halted the Binghamton Rumble Ponies as they take the second game of this six-game series 4-1.

Turning Point

Leading 4-0 in the top of the eight, Dakody Clemmer walked Mark Vientos, which loaded the bases with just one out and the tying run at the plate. Clemmer got the second out of the inning by striking out Walker Lagrange. The next batter was a pinch hitter as Jeremy Vazquez came in for the Rumble Ponies. Clemmer balked in a run during the at bat which made it 4-1. However, Clemmer regained himself and struck out Vazquez to preserve the lead.

Mound Presence

Juan Hillman was on the hill to start for Akron. In his first start since 2019, the former second round pick held Binghamton scoreless through four innings of work while striking out two, giving up just two hits and walking one batter (4.0 Innings.) Francisco Perez entered in the top of the fifth and continued the shutout as he was unhittable through three innings, striking out four and allowing one walk. Clemmer came in relief in the eight and surrendered one run, but kept the lead going into the ninth, where Clemmer would shut the door and get the save as Akron moves to 2-0 on the season.

Duck Tales

Akron was held scoreless through the first 3 innings as Binghamton starter Colin Holderman started out hot, but Akron would catch fire (Hot Dogs) and score four runs over the next four innings. In the bottom of the fourth, Bo Naylor got on after he walked. Naylor would attempt to steal second base when catcher David Rodriguez attempted to throw him down, but the ball was overthrown and ended up in the outfield. Naylor would advance and Desmond Lindsay slipping in center field, allowed Naylor to sprint around third and cross home plate standing up, giving Los Perros Calientes the early lead. Akron would score again one inning later when Oscar Gonzalez brought in Will Benson on a sac fly to make it 2-0.

Notebook

Will Benson had his first game of the season, hitting in the seven spot. The former first round pick of the Cleveland Indians in 2016, showed why he was called "Best Athlete" in the Cleveland farm system entering each season since 2018. Benson was 1-3 on the night, hitting a double down the right field line, and stole a base, something he did 27 times in Single A during the 2019 season. Benson also had 2 runs on the night ... Time of Game: 3:06 ... Attendance: 1,118.

On the Pond

The Ducks and Ponies will rerack it and meet in the third game of the series Thursday at Canal Park, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and the TuneIn Radio App, and available on MiLB.TV. LHP Tanner Tully (first start) will start for Akron against RHP Sam Tewes for the Rumble Ponies.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from May 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.