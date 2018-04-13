Stefan Named to All-SPHL Team

April 13, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA - The Southern Professional Hockey League has named Stuart Stefan to the league's 2017-18 All-SPHL Team as selected by SPHL coaches, general managers, and media representatives.

He was named to the First Team for the second time in his seven-year career.

"It's a great honor," said Stefan. "We have a good team this year and I really believe this honor is reflective of my teammates and how we have performed this season as a unit."

Stefan, 32, finished the regular season with 42 points (13g, 29a) and his 13 goals and 3 game-winning goals led all SPHL defenders. The Delhi, Ontario, native has played all seven professional seasons for the Havoc and holds the record for most games in a Huntsville Jersey at 379. He also has played in every game over the past six seasons and has recorded 248 career points, good for second on the Havoc career list..

In his third season with the team, Stefan was named to the All-SPHL First Team and the SPHL Defenseman of the Year. That season, he tallied 43 points, the most by any defender. He came close to matching that total this season.

Since then, he has been named to the All-SPHL Second Team in three consecutive seasons.

"It's a well-deserved honor for Stu," said Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo. "He is extremely hard-working and competitive and leads by example, doing the right things every day to stay fit and prepare. Stuart is the model of how we build our culture here with the Havoc."

Here is the complete 2017-18 All-SPHL First Team:

F - Berkley Scott, Knoxville Ice Bears

F - Jake Trask, Macon Mayhem

F - Alec Hagaman, Peoria Rivermen

D - Dave Pszenyczny, Peoria Rivermen

D - Stuart Stefan, Huntsville Havoc

G - Brad Barone, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The league will announce its Defenseman of the Year on Monday.

The Huntsville Havoc are on the road in Southaven, Mississippi, for the first game of the Challenge Round to take on the Mississippi Riverkings. Game one of the best-of-three series is Friday, April 13 at 7 p.m. Fans can follow the action on video stream at SPHLlive.com, the Havoc Twitter account or on Mississippi's radio broadcast.

The series shifts to Pharmacy First Ice at the VBC for game two on Saturday, April 14, at 7 p.m. and, if necessary, game three on Sunday, April 15, at 5 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at the Havoc office, where fans can get special playoff packages that include four tickets, four sodas and a popcorn. The general admission package is $48 and silver reserved is $60.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.