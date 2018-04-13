Jake Trask and Daniel Gentzler Named to All-SPHL Teams

HUNTERSVILLE, NC- The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced the 2017-2018 All-SPHL First and Second teams on Friday. Mayhem leading scorer Jake Trask has been named to the All-SPHL First Team, and captain Daniel Gentzler has been named as one of the two defensemen on the All-SPHL Second Team.

This is Trask's first appearance on an all-league team in his professional career. He collected 27 goals, 42 assists and 69 points, which are all career-highs. Trask shattered his previous high in points, when he recorded 48 games in the 2016-2017 season. All three categories led the Mayhem, and he finished second in the SPHL in points, third in goals and fourth in assists.

The 26-year-old Trask joins Knoxville forward Berkley Scott, Peoria forward Alec Hagaman, Peoria defenseman Dave Pszenyczny, Huntsville defenseman Stuart Stefan and Roanoke goaltender Brad Barone on the 2017-2018 All-SPHL First Team.

It is also the first time Gentzler has been named to an all-league team in his professional career. The 27-year-old recorded 12 goals, 32 assists, 44 points and a plus-14 rating in 48 games for the Mayhem this season, setting a new career high in assists and points in his professional career. He finished his regular season on a hot streak, notching eight goals, six assists and 14 points over his last 11 games.

Gentzler joins Roanoke forward Steve Mele, Pensacola forward Garrett Milan, Fayetteville forward Jake Hauswirth, Knoxville defenseman David Brancik and Evansville goaltender Tomas Sholl on the 2017-2018 All-SPHL Second Team.

The Mayhem look to stay alive in the playoffs on Saturday, as the Evansville Thunderbolts make their way to Macon for game two of the Challenge Round. For ticket information, visit MaconMayhem.com or call the Mayhem Front Office at (478) 803-1592.

