Havoc Drop First Game of Challenge Round to Mississippi 4-1

April 13, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





SOUTHAVEN, MISSISSIPPI - After a 24-hour delay due to bad ice conditions at the home of the Mississippi RiverKings, the Havoc started game one of the SPHL Challenge Round with high hopes.

Instead, they became the third higher-seeded team in these playoffs to drop their first game as the Havoc could only muster a single goal and lost on the road 4-1.

"Simply put, we just did not play well enough to win tonight," said Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo. "Our season is on the line now and I expect to see our best effort of the year tomorrow to extend our season in front of the home crowd."

The series moves back to Huntsville for game two Saturday night and, if necessary, a game three on Sunday.

After a quiet first period, Mississippi scored a pair in the second and third frames to take a 4-0 lead before the Havoc finally answered.

Huntsville's leading goal-scorer of the regular season, Christian Powers, finally got one past RiverKings keeper Tyler Green during a powerplay with seven minutes left in regulation. It was too little, too late, as the Havoc dropped the first game in the best-of-three series and now find themselves with their collective backs against the wall.

Mississippi outshot Huntsville 41 to 36 and have won the last three head-to-head contests between the teams.

The Havoc had eight chances to score on a powerplay but could only capitalize on Powers' score. Mississippi was one for seven on the their powerplay chances.

Huntsville needs to win back-to-back games at home to move on to the semifinal round of the SPHL playoffs. Game two is Saturday, April 14, at 7 p.m. on Pharmacy First Ice at the VBC. Tickets are available at tickemaster.com, the VBC box office or the Havoc front office. If there is a game three, it will be Sunday, April 15, at 5 p.m. back in the friendly confines of the VBC arena.

