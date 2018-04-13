SPHL Announces All-League First Team

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League on Friday announced its 2017-2018 All-SPHL First Team as selected in a vote of league coaches, general managers and media representatives.

F - Berkley Scott, Knoxville Ice Bears F - Jake Trask, Macon Mayhem F - Alec Hagaman, Peoria Rivermen D - Dave Pszenyczny, Peoria Rivermen D - Stuart Stefan, Huntsville Havoc G - Brad Barone, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

Knoxville's Berkley Scott captured the Kevin Swider Leading Scorer Award, leading the SPHL with 70 points. Scott also tied for the league-lead with three shorthanded assists, was second in assists (44) and shots on goal (229) and had the SPHL's fifth-best plus-minus rating at +25.

Macon's Jake Trask finished second in the SPHL in scoring (69 points) and power play assists (16 - tied), while ranking third in goals (27), fourth in assists (42) and fifth in shots on goal (197).

Peoria's Alec Hagaman led the SPHL with a +37 rating, was fourth in penalty minutes (151) and finished the season with 61 points, fifth-most in the SPHL. Hagaman also had a league-best 16-game point streak this season, recording 23 points in that span.

Peoria's Dave Pszenyczny led SPHL defensemen in points (50), assists (43), power play assists (13), game-winning goals (three - tied) and penalty minutes (134). Pszenyczny also finished second (tied) among blueliners with a +24 rating.

Huntsville's Stuart Stefan makes his fifth consecutive appearance on the All-SPHL Teams, second-most in league history behind Kevin Swider. Stefan led all defensemen in goals (13) and game-winning goals (three - tied), was second in power play goals (six) and third in points (42).

Roanoke's Brad Barone backstopped the Rail Yard Dawgs to their first playoff appearance. Barone led the league in shootout wins (four), save percentage (0.917 - tied), was third in saves (1,000) and fifth in wins (15), goals against average (2.93) and minutes (1866:31).

The SPHL will announce its Defenseman of the Year on Monday.

