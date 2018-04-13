Jerseys for Humboldt

April 13, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release





The Birmingham Bulls would like to encourage you to join us in wearing your Bulls Jersey to work or school to show support for the Humboldt Broncos Hockey team on Wednesday, April 18th. Please post your pictures and messages on the Birmingham Bulls Hockey Facebook page with the #jerseysforHumboldt tag to show your tribute to Humboldt.

To date, sixteen victims from the Humboldt Broncos Hockey Team have died following the team's bus collision with a transport truck on April 6th.

"The Birmingham Bulls organization grieves with the rest of the world over this terrible tragedy," Bulls Managing Partner, Art Clarkson said "and we look forward to publicly showing our support for Humboldt next Wednesday."

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.