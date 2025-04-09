Bulls' Filimon Ledziankou Named Warrior SPHL Player of the Month
April 9, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)
Birmingham Bulls News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Filimon Ledziankou of the Birmingham Bulls has been named the Warrior SPHL Player of the Month for March/April.
In leading the Bulls to a league-best 11-1-1 record since March 1, Ledziankou scored four goals, including one game-winner, added 12 assists, and was +14 as Birmingham moved into fourth place in the standings.
Ledziankou's 12 assists, 16 points, and +14 rating led all players as he closed the regular season on a six-game point streak. Included in that streak was a team record-tying four-assist night against Huntsville on March 27.
A native of Polotsk, Belarus, Ledziankou led all rookies in assists (33), points (47), power-play assists (11), ¬Ëand power-play points (13).
Other nominees for the Warrior SPHL ¬ËPlayer of the Month: Cole Ceci, Evansville (3-5-2, 2.75 gaa, 0.919 save%), John Moncovich, Fayetteville (9 gp, 1g, 8a), Buster Larsson, Huntsville (11 gp, 4g, 9a, gwg, +7), Dan Winslow, Macon (11 gp, 7g, 3a, shg), AJ Ruskowski, Pensacola (1-3-2, 2.45 gaa, 0.911 save%, shutout), Jordan Ernst, Peoria (14 gp, 5g, 7a, +6, 2 gwg), and Nick Ford, Roanoke (14 gp, 5g, 10a, 2 gwg).
